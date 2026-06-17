Dia Mirza responds to trolling over her remark about men being responsible for climate change

“Women and girls, particularly in vulnerable communities, are often the first to experience the impacts of climate change — through water scarcity, food insecurity, displacement, and loss of livelihoods. Yet they remain underrepresented in almost all of the spaces where environmental decisions are made. When we talk about climate action, we must also talk about justice. We must question the systems that reward endless extraction and consumption while undervaluing care, cooperation, and stewardship. The climate crisis is not only about carbon. It is about how we choose to relate to each other and to the natural world. Building a sustainable future requires us to move away from systems of domination and towards systems rooted in equity, compassion, and respect for all life.”

During her appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, the Sanju actress had stated, “Patriarchy is the cause for climate change. It is the men in this world that have……Yeah, it's men who have driven climate change and they are entirely and totally responsible for the chaos that has been unleashed on our world today and the misery that people are experiencing everywhere. I mean, not just the global south, but the global north as well now, right?.”

However, her comments did not go down well with a section of society, as she was brutally trolled on social media.