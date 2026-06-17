Elnaaz Norouzi on making her Hindi singing debut with Hua

Elnaaz also spilled her excitement for her Hindi singing debut on social media. She penned a note on her Insta handle revealing that Jubin recorded Hua with her 2 years back.

“Two years ago, Jubin and me recorded this song with a lot of love, and today it’s finally yours...HUA is incredibly special to me, not only because it’s my first Hindi song as a singer, but because it marks the beginning of a dream I’ve carried in my heart for a very long time. I hope HUA finds a place in your hearts the way it has lived in mine (sic),” her post read.

Jubin also took to the comment section and applauded Elnaaz, saying, "Your voice is fresh like a Sunday morning and you are the best thing that happened to #hua . And your hard work and commitment . Hats off . So so proud of you and so proud of hua . You are taking everyones heart away , makes me happy to see that."