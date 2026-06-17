As Tripura’s Sarinda gets a GI tag, here are all the recognitions earned by the State

Tripura has a reason to celebrate and that is the cultural recognition of its traditional instrument the Sarinda earning a GI tag. As the announcement was made, it put the spotlight on this quiet state in north east India. As we discuss what the Sarinda is, we also recap the other GI tag items of the State, which now come to a total of four.

All you need to know about Tripura’s GI tagged items

While Tripura attained its newest GI tag yesterday, it already had three tags in the past. Here’s what you need to know about all of these items that make this State unique.