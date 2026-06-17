As Tripura’s Sarinda gets a GI tag, here are all the recognitions earned by the State

Tripura has a reason to celebrate and that is the cultural recognition of its traditional instrument the Sarinda earning a GI tag. As the announcement was made, it put the spotlight on this quiet state in north east India. As we discuss what the Sarinda is, we also recap the other GI tag items of the State, which now come to a total of four.
While Tripura attained its newest GI tag yesterday, it already had three tags in the past. Here’s what you need to know about all of these items that make this State unique.
Out of the four GI tags that Tripura has two of them belong to food items. Flourishing in the hilly topography of Tripura, are the juicy, large, golden yellow and aromatic Queen pineapples. Apart from having a nationally recognised tag, it also serves at the State fruit. In fact, queen pineapples are the celebrities among pineapple festivals which are frequently organised in the State and even beyond during season.
Tripura is home to the Tripur Sundari Temple which is considered to be one of the sacred 51 Shakti piths of Hinduism. For those planning a trip to the city cannot miss out on this, just like a visit to the Kamakhya is a must when in Assam. And when you are in the temple you would notice the Matabari Peda. A sweet which is offered as Prasad in this 500+ years old temple in south Tripura, this has earned itself a GI tag due to its unique make, shape, and revered presence in the temple.
This is a cultural asset of the locals. They are traditional hand-woven textiles and serve as a cultural heritage of the land. The Risha is usually the upper garment which is worn by women. Sometimes, it also doubles up as a headgear or stole. Another kind of apparel includes the Rignai (upper) and Pachra (lower) garments, also worn by women. These are woven in vibrant colours with traditional motifs and one can spot them on women during special occasions.
The latest in the tag list is the traditional musical instrument Sarinda. This recognition is not only one to make the world aware of the existence of the instrument but to also encourage the traditional artisans who work tirelessly in keeping the art alive today. These artisans and musicians not just play the instrument, but many even make it. This stringed instrument is hand carved from a single piece of bamboo and at times has animal skin on its body. It usually has two to four strings and is keeps traditional folk singers company.