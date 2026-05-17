Unakoti: Tripura’s hidden rock-cut wonder lost in the forests. Watch the video

Deep inside the lush forests of Tripura lies Unakoti, an ancient rock-cut marvel believed to date back to the 7th–9th century CE. Home to a gigantic 30-foot carving of Lord Shiva, mysterious stone sculptures, hidden waterfalls, and misty jungle trails, this offbeat destination feels like a forgotten world frozen in time. From fascinating legends to breathtaking archaeology, Unakoti is one of India’s most unique heritage treasures and a must-visit for history lovers, spiritual seekers, and travellers alike.