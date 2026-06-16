Handloom, hornpipes, and bamboo magic are Assam’s newest GI tags

In a proud moment for Assam, four traditional products have been granted GI tags this year. They are the bamboo craftsmanship, Bihu pepa hornpipe, Deori handlooms and Karbi handlooms. Here’s a look in detail at these four traditional crafts and what sets them apart.
Here’s a quick glance about the four newly added products to Assam’s growing GI list.
In Assam, bamboo forms a lifeline for the community. A region which firmly believes in co-existence uses every part of a bamboo for its utilities. The use of bamboo for its culinary fares is popularly known, but carving bamboo to make traditional utilitarian handicrafts is also equally well-known. Bamboo acts as a sustainable material which lasts for a long time, under most weather conditions and do not put a strain on the environment, like many other products do. But carving bamboo products is not easy. In fact, it is a craft that has been passed down through generations for centuries. The thick bamboo plants are shaved to form thinner but sturdier bamboo ribbons. These ribbons are twisted with patience and given shapes to make bamboo products like bags, pen holders, baskets, mats, storage boxes and more. With bamboo craft attaining a GI tag, not only does it boost the morale of the handful authentic bamboo artisans but also puts the craftsmanship under a National and global spotlight.
When you talk of Assam, you cannot omit speaking about the Bihu festival, which is one of the major celebrations here. Communities come dressed in traditional attire and celebrate the days with locally prepared food. Men and women dress in colourful attire and present cultural programs comprising music and dance. And to accompany them are several indigenous instruments. One of them is the Bihu Pepa or the hornpipe. Think about it as a conch but made with buffalo horn. This wind instrument is a delight to listen to and its loud sound often brings everyone’s attention to the festivities and performances. However, of late with dwindling population of buffalo’s, carving a Bihu pepa is becoming quite difficult. This has also made it a rarity of the region. Moreover, if you want a collector’s piece the prices can shoot up anytime for a single piece.
Concentrated in the districts of upper Assam, the Deori handloom is one of the most prized cultural and fashion attributes of this States. Communities spreading across districts like Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur and more are known for the Deori handloom products which range from mekhela, shawls, wraps and gamusas woven in distinct colours and motifs that sets it apart from other Assamese weaving. A deori textile can be demarcated due to its colours like red, yellow, black, white and green and motifs that run in florals, stripes, diamonds and zigzags. Women learn this tradition from an early age and the textiles are seen in abundance during festivities. Deori handloom is still practised as a household craft and the loom set-up, dyeing methods of yarn preparation technique is what sets it apart and makes each piece truly unique.
The Karbi handloom is another traditional method of weaving which is popularised by the Karbi communities of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. The textiles, mostly cotton or eri silk, are demarcated by distinctive vibrant colours and nature-inspired motifs like flowers, leaves, hills, birds and more. The women in the community mostly weave items like Pini, Poho, Choi, Vamkok and more. Further, the looms are essentially made of bamboo; however some modern looms are also used now.