Handloom, hornpipes, and bamboo magic are Assam’s newest GI tags

In a proud moment for Assam, four traditional products have been granted GI tags this year. They are the bamboo craftsmanship, Bihu pepa hornpipe, Deori handlooms and Karbi handlooms. Here’s a look in detail at these four traditional crafts and what sets them apart.

All you need to know about Assam’s latest GI tags

Here’s a quick glance about the four newly added products to Assam’s growing GI list.