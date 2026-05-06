What is Joha rice? Assam’s GI-tagged aromatic rice makes global debut with international export

In Assam, rice is a big part of their identity. And if you ask anyone who grew up there, Joha rice is the one that smells like home. This is not your long, show-offy basmati. Grown across the lush, rain-fed land of Assam, Joha is short-grain, slightly sticky, and cooks down soft enough to feel almost indulgent. And it's aroma is warm, nutty, slightly floral.

Why Joha rice from Assam stands apart

Joha thrives in the state’s fertile alluvial soils and humid climate, particularly in districts like Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sivasagar. It’s traditionally grown during the Sali season (winter harvest) season, often by smallholder farmers. There are dozens of indigenous variants like Kola Joha, Keteki Joha, Boga Joha, but all sharing that defining scent.

What makes Joha special is the texture. Cooked Joha is soft, slightly sticky, and almost creamy without being heavy. It lends itself beautifully to Assamese dishes like payokh (a slow-cooked rice pudding) or lightly spiced everyday meals.