Elnaaz Norouzi turns down Rs 6 crore offer to join Bigg Boss 19

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi has reportedly turned down a ₹6 crore offer to participate in Bigg Boss 19 due to her packed schedule and international work commitments.

On her acting front, Iranian-German actress Elnaaz Norouzi is going to be in Masti 4. In her other film Hotel Tehran, she will share screen with notable names like Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson.

In fact, according to the source, Elnaaz is unwilling to compromise on the quality of work she takes on and thus, turned down the next installment of Bigg Boss, despite the high visibility the platform provides.

“She wants to be known for her craft, not just popularity. There was a lot of discussion internally about Bigg Boss. It’s a tempting offer for any actor, but Elnaaz felt that disappearing for three to six months inside the house would derail the momentum she’s built internationally,” the source said.

"She’s consciously choosing projects that challenge her as an actor. She’s not chasing the limelight; she’s chasing longevity. Bigg Boss was never off the table, it just doesn’t align with where she sees herself at the moment,” they added.