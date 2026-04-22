Earth Day 2026: Dia Mirza shares six year-old son’s gratitude ritual towards farmers, cook since babyhood

Actress Dia Mirza on account of Earth Day, shared a heartfelt glimpse into her parenting approach, and revealed how her six-year-old son Avyaan has been taught to express gratitude towards nature, farmers and those who prepare his meals, ever since he started taking solids.

Dia Mirza advocates for our ‘One Earth Family’ on Earth Day

Taking to her social media account on the occasion of Earth Day, the actress penned a thoughtful note about instilling values of nature and environment in her child from a young age.

She wrote, “Mata Bhumi, Putroham Pruthvyam (Earth is my mother, and I am her child.) After every meal, Avyaan has been taught to say ‘Thank you Mamma Earth, thank you farmer and thank you to the person who has cooked his meal.’ This has been a daily practice since he started eating solids.”

She added, “Now, he sees himself as citizen of the planet. He connects his food, water and wellness with the mother provider - the Earth. Let’s teach ourselves to remember who we are. One Earth Family, living on ONE living planet. Let’s create a world where we learn to care, respect and give back to mother nature.”