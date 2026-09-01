Lionel Richie hospitalised after struggling through St. Louis concert

According to reports, Lionel Richie has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit after his performance in St. Louis, Missouri, over the weekend. The 77-year-old musician was admitted to a nearby hospital for testing after he appeared to have difficulty during the end of his show. He may have suffered from dehydration, among other possible causes of his sickness.
Witnesses say the singer seemed to have trouble completing his performance. While singing his last song, All Night Long, he is claimed to have requested a chair to sit during his performance. The recent episode followed a health scare that happened in June. At the start of his North American tour, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lionel Richie was seen visibly upset on stage.
“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” Lionel Richie told the crowd. Lionel Richie is headlining the tour together with Earth, Wind & Fire. The videos that were posted online during his performance have shown him seated in the middle of his song Dancing on the Ceiling.
He then took a break and left the stage with his band to play for about 15 minutes. After almost an hour, saxophonist Dino Soldo spoke to the crowd, stating that the show would be cancelled since the singer was not feeling well.
The health scare has caused the cancellation of two concerts, which were supposed to take place in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. According to Live Nation, the concerts have been rescheduled since the doctors told Richie to rest until he is fully healthy.
In the 1970s, Lionel Richie became famous after he worked as a lead singer and songwriter for a funk and soul band before making his solo debut in 1982. Among his famous songs are Hello, All Night Long, and Truly.
Also, he co-wrote the charity song We Are The World with Michael Jackson and also sang the megaduet Endless Love with Diana Ross. Also, Lionel Richie is famous for smooth romantic ballads.
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