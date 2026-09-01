Lionel Richie hospitalised after struggling through St. Louis concert

According to reports, Lionel Richie has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit after his performance in St. Louis, Missouri, over the weekend. The 77-year-old musician was admitted to a nearby hospital for testing after he appeared to have difficulty during the end of his show. He may have suffered from dehydration, among other possible causes of his sickness.

Lionel Richie struggled during the final song

Witnesses say the singer seemed to have trouble completing his performance. While singing his last song, All Night Long, he is claimed to have requested a chair to sit during his performance. The recent episode followed a health scare that happened in June. At the start of his North American tour, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lionel Richie was seen visibly upset on stage.