Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire San Francisco concert cancelled minutes before showtime due to medical emergency

San Francisco's fire department stated that it received a medical call from the venue around 5.30 pm and that one person was transferred to a local hospital by private ambulance. Neither the band, the venue, or Live Nation have revealed which member was afflicted or provided an update on their status.

Chase Center and the band asked ticket holders to hold onto their tickets, noting they would be honoured for a rescheduled date, or that refunds would be made available at the original point of purchase. The tour, which spans 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada, was scheduled to continue after San Francisco with stops in Palm Desert, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin.

The rescheduled San Francisco concert has reportedly been set for Monday, August 14. But Earth, Wind & Fire were already booked to perform separately that same night in Bridgeport, Connecticut, alongside host Derek Jeter. To resolve the overlap, the Connecticut date has since been pushed to Wednesday, August 16. The shuffled schedule strongly suggests Earth, Wind & Fire will indeed join Richie for the makeup show in San Francisco on the 14th, though neither camp has issued an official statement confirming the plan.