Rapper and musician Badshah and Isha Rikhi part ways five months after marriage

The marriage was as sudden as the divorce! Rapper and musician Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi announced on social media that they are mutually parting way, in just five months after their marriage. Reportedly the duo was seeing each other for four years before tying the knot in March 2026. Moreover, rumours about breaks in their marriage started surfacing from July 2026 culminating into the duo confirming the news themselves.
Both Badshah and Isha Rikhi put up a story on their Instagram profile which read, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.” The duo have requested privacy and no further speculation on the matter while not offering any concrete reasons for the divorce either.
About Badshah’s first marriage with Jasmine Masih
For the unversed, this was not Badshah’s first marriage. He was married to Jasmine Masih reportedly from 2012 to 2020. The duo also has a daughter called Jessemy Grace Masih Singh born in 2017. Badshah has always kept his private life under wraps and it was much later during a podcast that he opened up about his first marriage and spoke affectionately about his daughter. He had mentioned that the two had tried to make their relationship work but realised that staying together wasn’t healthy for their child and eventually parted ways soon after. According to reports, Jessemy lives in London with her mother.
On the work front
Despite turmoil in his personal life, Badshah;s work front is going strong with the release of Chimna, his first Marathi hip-hop track along with singer Divya Kumar and folk artiste Nagesh Morwekar. Actor Neha Khan appears in the music video. This regional release also hints at the rapper expanding his musical interests to local and folk rhythms.