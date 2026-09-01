Rapper and musician Badshah and Isha Rikhi part ways five months after marriage

About Badshah’s first marriage with Jasmine Masih

For the unversed, this was not Badshah’s first marriage. He was married to Jasmine Masih reportedly from 2012 to 2020. The duo also has a daughter called Jessemy Grace Masih Singh born in 2017. Badshah has always kept his private life under wraps and it was much later during a podcast that he opened up about his first marriage and spoke affectionately about his daughter. He had mentioned that the two had tried to make their relationship work but realised that staying together wasn’t healthy for their child and eventually parted ways soon after. According to reports, Jessemy lives in London with her mother.

On the work front

Despite turmoil in his personal life, Badshah;s work front is going strong with the release of Chimna, his first Marathi hip-hop track along with singer Divya Kumar and folk artiste Nagesh Morwekar. Actor Neha Khan appears in the music video. This regional release also hints at the rapper expanding his musical interests to local and folk rhythms.