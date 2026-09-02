Darshan Jariwala denies calling estranged wife Apara Mehta 'ugliest woman': 'Nothing like that happened...'

Apara Mehta and actor Darshan Jariwala have been separated for over two decades. Their relationship became the talk of the internet once more earlier this year when Apara claimed Darshan had once called her “the ugliest woman” he had ever met. He had also mentioned that he had “fallen out of love” with her. However, in a recent podcast, Darshan addressed these allegations and denied the claims, suggesting that the incident was a “false memory.”

‘Truth has no versions’: Darshan Jariwala breaks silence on Apara Mehta row

It’s been around 23 years that the couple has been living separately but never gotten divorced. Over the years, they learned to live with growing resentment toward each other. But a recent insight about Darshan’s alleged behaviour which was revealed by Apara wasn’t something the actor liked. So, defending himself from the harsh backlash of his fans, he opened up about what might have happened. He said, “There’s a neurological phenomenon that with time, your memory of an event keeps changing. I can say very generously that it’s a case of false memory. The way it’s been narrated, nothing like that happened”.

Explaining further, the actor said, “I’m not that kind of a guy who would even tell, let’s say a plain-looking woman, that she’s ugly.It would be a very irrelevant remark to make. If I know myself well, I’d talk about how the person is inside, and not really from outside”.