Apara Mehta recalls separation conversation with Darshan Jariwala

Apara recalled the painful conversation she had with her former husband Darshan Jariwala which led to their separation. "I was in the USA. It was our wedding anniversary, and I called him from there. He said, 'We really need to talk.' I thought, 'What does he want to talk about?'"

It was Darshan who wanted the marriage to end, said Apara. "So I came back from the USA after doing my shows. I landed at 3 o'clock, reached home by 5, and I had a 7 o'clock shift in the morning. And he just said, 'You know, Apara, we need to separate because I've fallen out of love with you. I do not like you anymore, and you are the ugliest woman I've come across in my life.'"

It was a hard news to process for Apara Mehta

Talking about how she dealt with the information, the veteran actress said that she simply went for her scheduled work and could not process what transpired until later into the day.