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Apara Mehta recalls separation conversation with Darshan Jariwala

Apara Mehta and Darshan Jariwala have been separated since 2003 but are not legally divorced
Apara Mehta recalls separation conversation with Darshan Jariwala
Apara Mehta and Darshan Jariwala have been separated since 2003 but are not legally divorced
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Apara Mehta, has opened up about her separation from husband Darshan Jariwala. The former couple, both veteran actors, had separated back in 2003 after being married for more than 20 years. However, they had never formally divorced.

Apara Mehta on her long separation from Darshan Jariwala

Popular television actress Apara Mehta is famous for her role as Savita Mansukh Virani in the fan-favourite television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In a recent interview, the actress shed light on her personal life.

Darshan Jariwala and Apara Mehta
Darshan Jariwala and Apara Mehta

Apara recalled the painful conversation she had with her former husband Darshan Jariwala which led to their separation. "I was in the USA. It was our wedding anniversary, and I called him from there. He said, 'We really need to talk.' I thought, 'What does he want to talk about?'"

It was Darshan who wanted the marriage to end, said Apara. "So I came back from the USA after doing my shows. I landed at 3 o'clock, reached home by 5, and I had a 7 o'clock shift in the morning. And he just said, 'You know, Apara, we need to separate because I've fallen out of love with you. I do not like you anymore, and you are the ugliest woman I've come across in my life.'"

It was a hard news to process for Apara Mehta

Talking about how she dealt with the information, the veteran actress said that she simply went for her scheduled work and could not process what transpired until later into the day.

Apara Mehta opens up about her separation with her husband Darshan Jariwala
Apara Mehta opens up about her separation with her husband Darshan Jariwala

"He was sitting on the swing with a cup of tea in the morning, and I simply left for my shoot. I had three major scenes to film that day. I had returned from the USA at 5 in the morning, so in between takes I kept dozing off. Later that afternoon, when I was fully conscious again, I thought, 'What did Darshan just say? He couldn't have meant it.'"

Despite the separation, the two never went for a legal divorce. Darshan moved out of the house soon after and they have been living separately ever since but continue to have a cordial relationship. The two also share a daughter, Khushali Jariwala.

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Apara Mehta recalls separation conversation with Darshan Jariwala
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