Television actor Rohit Chandel arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stalking and harassing minor girl

Actor Rohit Chandel, who predominantly works in television has been arrested by the Ghatkopar police for allegedly stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in an eastern suburb of Mumbai.

Pandya Store star Rohit Chandel booked under POCSO Act by Mumbai Police

Police have booked the actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per the complaint, the accused, who is a resident of an eastern suburb, had allegedly repeatedly called the minor on her mobile phone from his number as well as several other numbers, allegedly harassing her.

The complaint further alleges that on July 5, he confronted the girl near her residential building, chased her, picked up an argument, abused her and assaulted her by hitting her with his hands.