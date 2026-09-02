Hrithik Roshan reportedly leases a 2,727 sq ft office in Goregaon for INR 4.82 crore

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan continues to secure his reputation as one of the industry's savviest property investors, with fresh property documents revealing that the actor has leased a 2,727 square foot office unit in Mumbai's Goregaon East for a total contract value of INR 4.82 crore.

Hrithik Roshan expands his commercial property portfolio

The commercial space is located at Lotus Corporate Park, a well-known business address in Goregaon East which is a magnet for corporates due to its modern infrastructure and easy access to the Western Express Highway. The unit has reportedly been leased out to QuantumX Global Private Limited for a period of five years starting September 5, translating to a monthly rental of roughly INR 5.62 lakh.