Hrithik Roshan reportedly leases a 2,727 sq ft office in Goregaon for INR 4.82 crore

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan continues to secure his reputation as one of the industry's savviest property investors, with fresh property documents revealing that the actor has leased a 2,727 square foot office unit in Mumbai's Goregaon East for a total contract value of INR 4.82 crore.
The commercial space is located at Lotus Corporate Park, a well-known business address in Goregaon East which is a magnet for corporates due to its modern infrastructure and easy access to the Western Express Highway. The unit has reportedly been leased out to QuantumX Global Private Limited for a period of five years starting September 5, translating to a monthly rental of roughly INR 5.62 lakh.
This latest transaction is only the newest addition to what has become a rapidly expanding commercial real estate portfolio for the War and Fighter star. Hrithik has been on something of a leasing spree in 2026, steadily shifting his investment focus toward income-generating office assets rather than purely residential real estate.
Earlier this year, he also renewed the lease on a 9,209 square foot office at the World Trade Center in Kharadi, Pune — a space occupied by shared workspace operator Regus Ruby Business Centre, which pays a monthly rent of around INR 6.08 lakh.
In a separate, higher-profile deal that made headlines just weeks ago, Hrithik leased out nearly 6,000 square feet across seven office units at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on Andheri West's New Link Road to Clearsynth Labs Limited. That five-year agreement, effective from April 1, 2026, and running until March 2031, comes with a monthly rent of INR 17 lakh.
The Roshan family's appetite for commercial real estate doesn't stop with Hrithik. Rakesh and Pramila Roshan also leased out a 6,389 square foot retail property in Andheri West to lifestyle brand Fabindia, at a monthly rent of INR 14.5 lakh.
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