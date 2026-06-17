Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari set the screen ablaze as Hrithik Roshan promises cameo

The makers of Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film packed with action, punches and high-octane stunts.
The over two-minute-long trailer begins with Alia Bhatt giving an introduction of her character Sita as she mouths the line “Sita aaj Lanka khud jalane aayi hai” hinting at the high-octane action sequences between her and Bobby Deol, a ruthless mentor.
The trailer, which had the track Jamaican (Bam Bam) by Hugel and SOLTO (FR) as the background score, then dives into a trailer packed with punches, hand-to-hand combat and guns along with glimpses of Anil Kapoor and Sharvari.
However, the biggest highlight comes right at the end. Hrithik Roshan makes a cameo as Agent Kabir, making the trailer even more exciting.
Sharvari’s character arc seems to be purposely kept under wraps in the trailer as she plays a very important role in the film, but the trailer hints at her teaming up with Alia in a bid to stop Bobby Deol at any cost.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is set to release worldwide in cinemas, on July 3.
The teaser of the film was out on June 10. Sharing the promo on their social media account, Yash Raj Films captioned the post as, “The first. The fastest. The bravest. #ALPHA.”
For the uninitiated, Alpha marks Alia's first full-fledged action film and is one of the most awaited projects from YRF’s Spy Universe. The film brings together Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra and continues to be one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses with films such as Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Dear Zindagi to her credit.