Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari set the screen ablaze as Hrithik Roshan promises cameo

The makers of Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film packed with action, punches and high-octane stunts.

Alpha trailer features an ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles

The over two-minute-long trailer begins with Alia Bhatt giving an introduction of her character Sita as she mouths the line “Sita aaj Lanka khud jalane aayi hai” hinting at the high-octane action sequences between her and Bobby Deol, a ruthless mentor.

The trailer, which had the track Jamaican (Bam Bam) by Hugel and SOLTO (FR) as the background score, then dives into a trailer packed with punches, hand-to-hand combat and guns along with glimpses of Anil Kapoor and Sharvari.