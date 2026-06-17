Is Alia Bhatt playing Vaishno Devi in Kalki 2?

According to recent reports, Alia Bhatt has been cast in an important part in the upcoming sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, with some reports even saying that the actress has already started shooting her scenes in Hyderabad.
Since the news came out in September 2025 about how Deepika Padukone will not reprise her role in the movie franchise, speculation has run wild regarding the identity of the actress who will play the character of Sumathi. Even though there have been speculations regarding how Alia may replace Deepika in playing the role of Sumathi, some reports have also indicated how she might play a totally different character, one that of Goddess Vaishno Devi.
Amidst all these speculations, director Nag Ashwin has come forward to make things clear about the film. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that Sumathi is a crucial part of the movie and announced that an official statement concerning the casting of this role will be out soon. Nag has clarified that as of now, all these reports going around regarding Alia’s inclusion in the cast are nothing but speculations.
This isn’t the first time that Alia has been associated with the director. Before this, rumors about an upcoming big-budget female-centric project directed by the filmmaker were making rounds; however, no official news has emerged yet. With the shooting of the sequel underway and its release planned for 2027, fans are waiting for an official statement to clear the air. The main question that everyone now wants answered is whether Alia will join the franchise or not.