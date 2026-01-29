Sai Pallavi rumoured to replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

Kalki 2898 AD's producers have stated they won’t partner with Deepika Padukone going forward because of their inability to create a lasting working relationship. Their main reason for dropping out of the series was due to commitment problems.

At the same time, the preparations for the sequel are also expected to begin soon. According to recent reports, Prabhas is expected to begin shooting for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 from February 2, 2026. After this, he is expected to resume his other projects as well, namely Spirit and Fauji. According to reports, Prabhas is expected to handle the schedules of all three films simultaneously.

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi mythological epic written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The story then moves 6,000 years into the future, in the year 2898 AD. The world has become a dystopian society ruled by a self-proclaimed god named Supreme Yaskin. Supreme Yaskin rules by fear and controls the access to a land of plenty called the Complex. While some try to appease him, others choose to revolt.