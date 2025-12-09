Date night at F1: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs when they attended the 2025 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place at the Yas Marina Circuit.
The actors turned some heads with their stunning fashion and dropped some pictures of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts. Pictures of the couple posing a strike at the Formula 1 event has gone viral on social media.
Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh displayed some high fashion at the 2025 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Deepika wore a dark brown leather jacket over a beige dress while husband Ranveer sported a white tank top under a pastel jacket.
The couple seemed to enjoy their time together as fans and media could not get enough of them. The viral pictures on social media show Deepika and Ranveer smile big while enjoying the event.
Ranveer Singh also met Hollywood media personality Terry Crews who was also at the event. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, even shared a picture with Ranveer Singh, congratulating him on the success of his new film, Dhurandhar. "Me and the great @ranveersingh at @abudhabigp!!!! Congrats on DHURANDHAR", Terry Crews captioned the viral post.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh is coming off a blockbuster film, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been a super success within days of its release and is the fastest film starring Ranveer in the lead to enter the prestigious ₹100-crore club.
On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film, that will also star Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan has already garnered a lot of anticipation.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels