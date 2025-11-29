Anisha Padukone, Deepika Padukone's sister reportedly set to marry a Deol relative

While the wedding rumours are buzzing, the Padukone family is yet to officially announce anything. However, reports emerging from Rohan Acharya's family have revealed the news.

Anisha and Rohan have been dating for quite some time but have always maintained a low-profile and did not appear together publicly. The source has also revealed that relationship between both the families is very close and the couple's love blossomed during the family gatherings over the years. Rohan's father, Sumit Acharya is reportedly very close to Ranveer Singh's parents as well, who is married to Deepika Padukone.

Anisha Padukone is a 34-year-old professional golfer, taking to sports just like her father, famous badminton player, Prakash Padukone. She is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Live Love Laugh Foundation of which Deepika Padukone is a founder.

Rohan Acharya, on the other hand, is a businessman based in Dubai. He looks after his family's travel business along with his father, Sumit Acharya. Chimoo Acharya, Rohan's mother, has her own events agency, L’Atitude, launched in 2002. She was previously the head of the marketing department of an Emirati company.

While official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest that a formal announcement is on our way.