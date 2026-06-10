Your skill set keeps expanding: Shah Rukh Khan on Alia Bhatt’s Alpha teaser release

Shah Rukh Khan turned cheerleader for actress Alia Bhatt after witnessing the powerful teaser of her upcoming spy thriller, Alpha.

Shah Rukh Khan says ‘your skill set keeps expanding’ after Alia Bhatt’s Alpha teaser release

On Wednesday, SRK took to his social media handle and praised Alia for constantly pushing her limits as an actor and improving her skill set.

“Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding (sic),” he wrote on the Stories section of his official Instagram handle.

Sending Alia best wishes for Alpha, King Khan further went on to write, “May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl!”

Praising Bobby Deol for once again charming his way into the audience’s heart with his charisma, he concluded, saying, “Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team.”