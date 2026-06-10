Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt packs a punch, but where is Sharvari?

Further, what begins as a heartfelt father-daughter moment quickly transforms into the beginning of a dangerous journey. Bobby’s character reveals that the rigorous training she has undergone throughout her life was not merely preparation for adulthood but for her very first mission on her 18th birthday.

As the teaser progresses, Alia is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat, kicking down opponents, throwing punches and executing daring action moves with remarkable intensity. The glimpse establishes her character as a fearless operative trained for one purpose of becoming an Alpha.

One of the standout moments in the promo is Bobby Deol's powerful philosophy about the world being divided into “wolves and sheep”, as he tells his daughter that a wolf’s daughter can only be a wolf. He later introduces her to the secret programme ‘Alpha’, which has been described as a mission to train India’s next generation of elite soldiers. The teaser concludes with Bobby declaring Alia’s character as “our only Alpha.”

Sharing the promo on their social media account, Yash Raj Films captioned the post as, “The first. The fastest. The bravest. #ALPHA.”