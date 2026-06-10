Did Uday Chopra write Alpha? YRF scion's name in the credits has gone viral

The Shiv Rawail-directed movie, Alpha, released its teaser on June 10, 2026. Fans did appreciate Alia Bhatt's Lara Croft avatar but the absence of her co-star Sharvari was noted. But what caught the Internet's attention was Uday Chopra's name in what appeared to be the credits roll. The actor and producer has been credited for the story of the movie.
Uday Chopra has been far from the limelight for quite some time. His name in the story credits of Alpha's teaser has sparked some serious reactions online as most people did not see it coming.
Alpha, led by actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is packed with high-voltage action sequences and has caused quite the uproar among fans. However, they are more interested in Uday Chopra's role in the film. The production house has not yet confirmed if the story is conceptualised entirely by Uday.
Netizens took to the comments section to find answers to their many questions. "Sach me Uday Chopra ki story hai?" (Is this really Uday Chopra's story), one person asked. Another comment read, "Story of Alpha is written by Uday Chopra. Description pe uska naam mention hai (His name is mentioned in the description)".
The internet is confused whether the comeback will be on the screen or behind it. Some are not sure about what he will bring to the table. "Alpha. Story: Uday Chopra. I know the fate of the film", one comment read.
There has been no official confirmation or comment on Uday Chopra's involvement in Alpha except the mention of his name in the credits of the teaser. His role will hopefully become clear once the movie releases on July 3, 2026.