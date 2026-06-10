Did Uday Chopra write Alpha? YRF scion's name in the credits has gone viral

The internet is confused whether the comeback will be on the screen or behind it. Some are not sure about what he will bring to the table. "Alpha. Story: Uday Chopra. I know the fate of the film", one comment read.

There has been no official confirmation or comment on Uday Chopra's involvement in Alpha except the mention of his name in the credits of the teaser. His role will hopefully become clear once the movie releases on July 3, 2026.