Tiffs between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol on Alpha set? Here’s what the actor says

Bobby Deol has put the record straight in relation to his chemistry with fellow actor Alia Bhatt in their next film Alpha, which is an espionage thriller. Coming hot on the heels of his successful portrayal of a villainous character opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the mega-hit Animal, Bobby has once again turned into an antagonist to Alia.

Bobby Deol shuts down rumours of a feud with Alia Bhatt on the sets of Alpha

However, recently, rumour mills have been abuzz with the fact that there had been a big fight between the two on set. But Bobby has been quick to rubbish the claims saying that there is absolutely nothing behind this. He mentioned in an interview that he found out about it by receiving a screenshot from a friend of what was written online. As people often create stories if they are not very busy, Bobby clarified that far from any rivalry, he holds Alia in high esteem and considers her to be his favourite actress. He particularly praised her dedication to her role in the film.