Tiffs between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol on Alpha set? Here’s what the actor says

Bobby Deol has put the record straight in relation to his chemistry with fellow actor Alia Bhatt in their next film Alpha, which is an espionage thriller. Coming hot on the heels of his successful portrayal of a villainous character opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the mega-hit Animal, Bobby has once again turned into an antagonist to Alia.
However, recently, rumour mills have been abuzz with the fact that there had been a big fight between the two on set. But Bobby has been quick to rubbish the claims saying that there is absolutely nothing behind this. He mentioned in an interview that he found out about it by receiving a screenshot from a friend of what was written online. As people often create stories if they are not very busy, Bobby clarified that far from any rivalry, he holds Alia in high esteem and considers her to be his favourite actress. He particularly praised her dedication to her role in the film.
The actor also dismissed additional rumours that had circulated suggesting he needed to be pacified with yet another movie offer by producer Aditya Chopra since, as he pointed out, most of the talk on social media tends not to be true at all. The spy thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, will make its debut as the first women-centric film set in the Yash Raj Films spy series. Featuring Alia along with Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby, the movie is expected to hit theaters in July 2026.