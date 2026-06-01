Kicked off the tour, now M.I.A. wants $2.8 million from Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi's Rebel Ragers Tour is now the talk of the town. M.I.A. has filed a lawsuit seeking approximately $2.8 million in damages just weeks after being kicked off Kid Cudi's Rebel Ragers Tour. She claims her dismissal was unjust and financially devastating.

Why is Kid Cudi being sued by M.I.A.?

In legal documents, M.I.A. alleges that Kid Cudi and Live Nation broke her touring contract when she was removed from the Rebel Ragers Tour in early May. The rapper claims she had a contract to perform for the entire 33-date run and was offered about $2.8 million for her involvement.

The lawsuit contends that when Kid Cudi was hired, she was fully aware of M.I.A.'s vocal political beliefs and that there was no justification for her termination. Rather, M.I.A. claims that she was used as a scapegoat following controversy surrounding remarks she made while performing in Texas.