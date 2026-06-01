Kicked off the tour, now M.I.A. wants $2.8 million from Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi's Rebel Ragers Tour is now the talk of the town. M.I.A. has filed a lawsuit seeking approximately $2.8 million in damages just weeks after being kicked off Kid Cudi's Rebel Ragers Tour. She claims her dismissal was unjust and financially devastating.
In legal documents, M.I.A. alleges that Kid Cudi and Live Nation broke her touring contract when she was removed from the Rebel Ragers Tour in early May. The rapper claims she had a contract to perform for the entire 33-date run and was offered about $2.8 million for her involvement.
The lawsuit contends that when Kid Cudi was hired, she was fully aware of M.I.A.'s vocal political beliefs and that there was no justification for her termination. Rather, M.I.A. claims that she was used as a scapegoat following controversy surrounding remarks she made while performing in Texas.
She is claiming significant financial damages in addition to the performance fees that were promised to her. The complaint claims that her removal cost her money from goods, VIP packages, private events, and prospective licensing agreements. The lawsuit also claims that public comments about her termination ruined her reputation and left her and her kid subject to threats and internet harassment.
M.I.A. is seeking a jury trial, compensatory and punitive damages, and legal fees. Till now, Kid Cudi hasn't publicly responded to the lawsuit.
M.I.A. spoke about immigration, censorship, and her support for conservative political positions during her performances in Austin and Dallas. The audience's reaction was mixed. Soon after, Kid Cudi announced that M.I.A. would no longer be joining the tour. Citing fan complaints as a major factor, Kid Cudi wrote on social media that he had previously instructed her crew not to make disrespectful remarks during performances.
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