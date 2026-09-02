Katie Holmes shares sweet photo for BF Jason Bard Yarmosky's birthday

Katie also shared a video to her Instagram Story from the birthday dinner itself, capturing Jason blowing out his candles as the room cheered him on, with Katie seated beside him, smiling before the two embraced.

Who is Jason Bard Yarmosky?

Jason is a contemporary artist based in New York City. Born in 1987, he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts in 2010 and has exhibited his work since 2011. His paintings and drawings are known for exploring themes of aging, time, and memory.

After reportedly meeting at a dinner, Katie and Jason were first publicly connected in July. On July 10, they were first seen together when they were pictured holding hands at an East Hampton, New York, screening of Olivia Wilde's film The Invite. The couple has kept going out together. Last month, they attended designer Michael Kors's 45th anniversary dinner; pictures from the event were posted on Kors's Instagram site.