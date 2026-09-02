Katie Holmes shares sweet photo for BF Jason Bard Yarmosky's birthday

Katie Holmes celebrated her lover Jason Bard Yarmosky's 40th birthday on social media on Tuesday, September 1. The tribute effectively verified what fans have been wondering about for weeks: the Dawson's Creek alum had a new love in her life. It was one of the most public demonstrations of adoration Holmes has shown for a lover in recent memory.
Katie posted a two-photo carousel to her Instagram, captioning it simply: "Happy Birthday to the best of the best…❤️," while tagging Jason directly. The first image showed the couple caught mid-laugh, heads leaned together against a wall, with Katie wrapping an arm around her boyfriend's waist. The second slide of the carousel was more intimate — a dimly lit shot centred on Jason's birthday cake, candles glowing.
Katie also shared a video to her Instagram Story from the birthday dinner itself, capturing Jason blowing out his candles as the room cheered him on, with Katie seated beside him, smiling before the two embraced.
Jason is a contemporary artist based in New York City. Born in 1987, he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts in 2010 and has exhibited his work since 2011. His paintings and drawings are known for exploring themes of aging, time, and memory.
After reportedly meeting at a dinner, Katie and Jason were first publicly connected in July. On July 10, they were first seen together when they were pictured holding hands at an East Hampton, New York, screening of Olivia Wilde's film The Invite. The couple has kept going out together. Last month, they attended designer Michael Kors's 45th anniversary dinner; pictures from the event were posted on Kors's Instagram site.
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