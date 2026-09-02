Keanu Reeves turns 62: Five reasons why the actor is still the internet’s darling

The king of respectful fan interactions

Viral photographs have long documented his signature respectful hands pose when taking photos with women, ensuring physical boundaries are always honoured. Whether chatting with passengers during an emergency bus ride or signing autographs for airport staff, Keanu always offers his full and unhurried attention.

Profound emotional wisdom

Having navigated immense personal grief throughout his life, Keanu possesses a deeply grounded perspective on mortality. When asked on late-night television what he believes happens when we die, his tender response touched millions worldwide: “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”

Total absence of Hollywood ego

Whether photographed sharing a sandwich with a stranger on a pavement or riding the subway without an entourage, Keanu lives entirely free of celebrity self-importance. His unpretentious nature offers a refreshing antidote to an increasingly manufactured online world.

Relentless passion and dedication

At 62, Keanu continues to perform bone-crunching stunt choreography, tour with his alternative rock band Dogstar and champion creative graphic novels. His boundless work ethic proves that staying true to one’s passions keeps the spirit forever young.