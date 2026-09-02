Keanu Reeves turns 62: Five reasons why the actor is still the internet’s darling

As Keanu Reeves celebrates his 62nd birthday today, the beloved Canadian actor continues to hold an unmatched place in modern pop culture. Despite four decades of international stardom, commanding blockbuster franchises like The Matrix and John Wick, he remains universally adored across social media.
When once informed on the red carpet that digital fans had affectionately dubbed him their collective boyfriend, Keanu seemed genuinely astonished. “That’s wacky. Well, the positivity’s great,” he laughed with characteristic self-deprecation.
Keanu is renowned for treating film crews as family. From purchasing customised Rolex watches for his John Wick 4 stunt team to quietly donating vast sums to children’s hospitals without seeking fanfare, his philanthropy is driven by pure altruism rather than calculated public relations.
Viral photographs have long documented his signature respectful hands pose when taking photos with women, ensuring physical boundaries are always honoured. Whether chatting with passengers during an emergency bus ride or signing autographs for airport staff, Keanu always offers his full and unhurried attention.
Having navigated immense personal grief throughout his life, Keanu possesses a deeply grounded perspective on mortality. When asked on late-night television what he believes happens when we die, his tender response touched millions worldwide: “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”
Whether photographed sharing a sandwich with a stranger on a pavement or riding the subway without an entourage, Keanu lives entirely free of celebrity self-importance. His unpretentious nature offers a refreshing antidote to an increasingly manufactured online world.
At 62, Keanu continues to perform bone-crunching stunt choreography, tour with his alternative rock band Dogstar and champion creative graphic novels. His boundless work ethic proves that staying true to one’s passions keeps the spirit forever young.