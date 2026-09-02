Who is Sophia Thomalla? Inside tennis ace Alexander Zverev’s romance with German TV star

As German tennis champion Alexander Zverev continues his formidable charge at Wimbledon 2026, all eyes are once again on his player’s box. Fresh from capturing his maiden Grand Slam crown at the French Open, the world number three is hunting back-to-back major titles. Yet, throughout his meteoric rise, his most constant pillar of support has been his partner of over five years, German television personality Sophia Thomalla.
Born in East Berlin to actor parents Simone Thomalla and André Vetters, Sophia has long commanded the spotlight in her own right. The 36-year-old model, entrepreneur and presenter is best known for fronting the German edition of the reality dating franchise Are You the One?. In addition to launching her own spirits brand, Sophia previously showcased the candid realities of high-profile relationships in a television docuseries, playfully lamenting Alexander’s poor timekeeping: “He’s always late in every situation, and I’m losing my mind.”
Introduced through mutual acquaintances in 2020, Alexander and Sophia have weathered the intense scrutiny that accompanies romance under the spotlight, including conversations regarding their eight-year age difference. For Alexander, who is 29, Sophia’s grounded maturity has proved indispensable amidst the pressures of the global tour. “I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security,” Alexander once reflected. “I play extremely well with her behind me.”
Their bond is punctuated by charming rituals, from a playful pre-match handshake to expanding their home with two beloved dachshunds, Mishka and Buba. Having rushed to Paris aboard a private jet to celebrate Alexander’s Roland Garros triumph, Sophia is now bringing her rock-chic glamour to London. With Alexander standing just two victories away from lifting the coveted trophy, Sophia remains his ultimate anchor, proving that their shared devotion thrives far beyond the baseline.