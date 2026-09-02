Who is Sophia Thomalla? Inside tennis ace Alexander Zverev’s romance with German TV star

Introduced through mutual acquaintances in 2020, Alexander and Sophia have weathered the intense scrutiny that accompanies romance under the spotlight, including conversations regarding their eight-year age difference. For Alexander, who is 29, Sophia’s grounded maturity has proved indispensable amidst the pressures of the global tour. “I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security,” Alexander once reflected. “I play extremely well with her behind me.”

Their bond is punctuated by charming rituals, from a playful pre-match handshake to expanding their home with two beloved dachshunds, Mishka and Buba. Having rushed to Paris aboard a private jet to celebrate Alexander’s Roland Garros triumph, Sophia is now bringing her rock-chic glamour to London. With Alexander standing just two victories away from lifting the coveted trophy, Sophia remains his ultimate anchor, proving that their shared devotion thrives far beyond the baseline.