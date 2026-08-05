Who is Alexandra Eala? All you need to know about the Filipina tennis star

The first Filipina to win a WTA Tour championship is Alexandra "Alex" Eala. Let's get to know the newest rising talent in tennis.

Alexandra Eala: The 21-year-old making history for Philippine tennis

Alex is a 21-year-old professional tennis player from the Philippines who is well-known for his forceful, left-handed baseline game. Born in Quezon City, Philippines, on May 23, 2005, she is the top-ranked Filipino in WTA history. She trains on Mallorca, Spain. Her granddad trained her daily with her brother from the age of three and a half until she was thirteen. When 12-year-old Eala won the prestigious Les Petits As junior event in France in 2018, the Rafa Nadal Academy took notice.

At the age of 13, she relocated to Spain to train full-time under coach Joan Bosch and occasionally Toni Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Academy. She even used the same practice court as Rafael Nadal in late 2025.