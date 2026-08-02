Who is Ankit Baiyanpuria? From 75 Hard Challenge fame to his hype fighting debut against Arman Tsarukyan

His breakthrough came in 2023 when he recorded the 75 Hard Challenge, a rigorous 75-day discipline program, in Hindi. The series took fire, eventually getting the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who invited him to join a public cleanliness drive, and later earned him the Best Health and Fitness Creator award at India's inaugural National Creators Award in 2024. Ankit had over 8 million Instagram followers by the time he entered the ring in Yerevan.

Speaking ahead of the contest to BuzzInContent, Ankit was candid about the gap he was stepping into, framing the fight as part of a longer journey rather than a one-off spectacle: “This is not just a one-off event. As I have said before, this is my first fight, but it will not be my last. I want to progress further in combat sports and will prepare even better for it.” He had trained in Dagestan in preparation, aware that his wrestling background would need to hold up against a far more polished grappler.

Arman wasted no time, scoring back-to-back takedowns inside the opening two minutes in front of his home fans. Ankit, drawing on his wrestling instincts, managed to scramble out of the first couple of submission attempts — a flash of resistance that briefly suggested he might survive the storm.