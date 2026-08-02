Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh creates history; India wins seven boxing golds

It was one of India's best days at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with medals won in boxing, athletics, para athletics, and judo. India had two major victories on this day. Gulveer Singh became the first Indian to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games in the men's 5000m, and the boxing team won seven golds and three silvers, breaking their previous record. It was also a great day for India in men's triple jump and men's Shot Put F57 events.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India dominate boxing as Gulveer shines in athletics

Preeti Pawar started off the gold run for India by defeating Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the women’s 54kg event. India’s reigning world champion, Jaismine Lamboria, went on to clinch gold by beating Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in the women’s 57kg event.