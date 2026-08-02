Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh creates history; India wins seven boxing golds

It was one of India's best days at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with medals won in boxing, athletics, para athletics, and judo. India had two major victories on this day. Gulveer Singh became the first Indian to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games in the men's 5000m, and the boxing team won seven golds and three silvers, breaking their previous record. It was also a great day for India in men's triple jump and men's Shot Put F57 events.
Preeti Pawar started off the gold run for India by defeating Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the women’s 54kg event. India’s reigning world champion, Jaismine Lamboria, went on to clinch gold by beating Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in the women’s 57kg event.
Sakshi Chaudhary managed to defeat England’s Ruby White in the women’s 51kg event. Priya Ghanghas was able to defeat Canada’s Marie Al-Ahmadeh in the split-decision women’s 60kg event. Arundhati Choudhary emerged victorious after defeating England’s Chantelle Reid in the women’s 70kg event.
Another milestone was reached when Gulveer Singh bagged the bronze medal in the men's 5000m race. After having won the silver medal in the 10,000m race earlier in the week, he ended up becoming India's sole double medallist in the field of athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
India also won three silver medals in boxing from Jadumani Singh (55 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) and Narender Berwal (heavyweight, +90 kg) to finish their historic 10-medal stint in the Commonwealth Games 2026. In para athletics, Soman Rana won a gold medal for India in the men's Shot Put F57 category, throwing a distance of 13.40 m, while Shubham Juyal secured a silver with 13.28 m.
India won their second medal in judo when Unnati Sharma beat Skye Knoester from South Africa with a score of 1 minute 7 seconds to bag a bronze medal in the women's 63kg event. India also came sixth in the mixed 4x400m relay.