Commonwealth Games 2026: Sharmila Dhankar scripts history as India bag six medals on stellar fifth day

India celebrated their most successful session yet at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, capturing six medals on Day 5 to bring the overall tally to ten. Headline triumphs across para athletics, weightlifting and track and field elevated the nation to eighth place in the overall standings.
The highlight of the day belonged to Sharmila Dhankar, who authored a landmark moment by securing gold in the women’s shot put F57 event. Sharmila launched a season-best throw of 9.81 metres to become India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. The celebrations doubled when teammate Shilpa K. Shyla was upgraded to bronze following a disqualification, securing India’s first double podium finish of the Glasgow Games.
History was also made in the high jump when national record holder Sarvesh Kushare claimed silver. Sarvesh cleared 2.25 metres, narrowly missing out on gold on countback to Jamaica's Romaine Beckford. The achievement made Sarvesh the first Indian high jumper to win silver at the Games.
Weightlifting remained a premier source of success, contributing three additional medals. Debutant Gyaneshwari Yadav claimed silver in the women’s 53kg event with a personal-best total lift of 199kg. In the men’s 79kg competition, 22-year-old Valluri Ajaya Babu set a Games record of 149kg in the snatch before taking silver with a 330kg total. Meanwhile, Bindyarani Devi earned bronze in the women’s 58kg division with a 199kg effort.
Despite tough competition elsewhere, athlete Tejas Shirse showed immense resilience by reaching the men’s 110m hurdles final despite sustaining an injury. Tejas courageously completed the race after taping his leg. "In the warm up, I suffered a Navicular stress fracture in my left leg," Tejas explained after finishing eighth. "I didn't want to pull out so I told my physio to tape it. I am the first Indian to qualify for the 110m hurdles final in the CWG, so I didn't want to let the whole nation down."
With boxers advancing to the quarter-finals and field athletes qualifying strongly, momentum remains firmly on India’s side.