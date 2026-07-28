Commonwealth Games 2026: Sharmila Dhankar scripts history as India bag six medals on stellar fifth day

India celebrated their most successful session yet at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, capturing six medals on Day 5 to bring the overall tally to ten. Headline triumphs across para athletics, weightlifting and track and field elevated the nation to eighth place in the overall standings.

Historic gold and podium finishes power India's best day in Glasgow

The highlight of the day belonged to Sharmila Dhankar, who authored a landmark moment by securing gold in the women’s shot put F57 event. Sharmila launched a season-best throw of 9.81 metres to become India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. The celebrations doubled when teammate Shilpa K. Shyla was upgraded to bronze following a disqualification, securing India’s first double podium finish of the Glasgow Games.