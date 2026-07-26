Rishikanta Singh wins silver for India with record-breaking lift at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Rishikanta Singh clinched a silver medal in men's 60kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The Indian weightlifter had a total of 264kg in the event, which included a Commonwealth Games record of 121kg in snatch. This was India's second medal after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar clinched a bronze in the men's heavyweight division.
Rishikanta was successful in lifting two weights of 116kg and 119kg while also lifting 121kg on the third try. This performance set a record for the Commonwealth Games and became his personal best as well. Rishikanta commenced with a commendable lift of 143 kg. This accomplishment brought his total weight to 264 kg, putting him temporarily in a dominant place. He later attempted to lift 148 kg but failed to make that lift. Mohammad Aniq from Malaysia succeeded in lifting 149 kg, thereby overtaking Rishikanta Singh in the competition.
To reclaim the top spot and clinch the gold medal, Rishikanta Singh required an effort of 151kg on his last attempt. But he just couldn't hold the weight up at the overhead finish. His tally stayed at 264kg, whereas Mohammad Aniq finished with 273kg. Joshua Amunga Mboya rounded off the podium following 145kg/
Hailing from Imphal West in Manipur, Rishikanta clinched gold at the2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad. He earned a direct spot at the Commonwealth Games with his personal best total lifts of 271kg (120kg snatch and 151kg clean and jerk) to create a new national record in the men’s 60kg.
The Indian weightlifter is part of the sports programme managed by the Indian Army, and he made his debut at Birmingham 2022 at the Commonwealth Games competing in men’s weight class 55kg. Owing to changes in the weight structure internationally, he shifted to the 60kg weight class, which brought in the finest results of his career so far. Before Glasgow, Rishikanta Singh finished 11th at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships with a total of 269kg.
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