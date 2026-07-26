Rishikanta Singh wins silver for India with record-breaking lift at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Rishikanta Singh clinched a silver medal in men's 60kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The Indian weightlifter had a total of 264kg in the event, which included a Commonwealth Games record of 121kg in snatch. This was India's second medal after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar clinched a bronze in the men's heavyweight division.

Rishikanta Singh shines despite missing out on gold

Rishikanta was successful in lifting two weights of 116kg and 119kg while also lifting 121kg on the third try. This performance set a record for the Commonwealth Games and became his personal best as well. Rishikanta commenced with a commendable lift of 143 kg. This accomplishment brought his total weight to 264 kg, putting him temporarily in a dominant place. He later attempted to lift 148 kg but failed to make that lift. Mohammad Aniq from Malaysia succeeded in lifting 149 kg, thereby overtaking Rishikanta Singh in the competition.