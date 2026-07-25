Videos
2026 Commonwealth Games medals make history with Braille. Watch the video
The Commonwealth Games medals just got a historic makeover
The 2026 Commonwealth Games medals are more than just awards—they represent a major step towards accessibility and inclusion in sports. For the first time, every medal features Braille and tactile elements, allowing visually impaired athletes to experience and identify their achievements. Watch the video to know more
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.