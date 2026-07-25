Para athlete Jhandu Kumar wins first medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2026

While he got a comfortable head-start in the leaderboard, he was unable to lift 196 kg on his third try and ended with 130.9 points. He ended up winning the bronze medal while Riluwan Idris finished at top, winning gold and Matthew Harding took home the silver.

Jhandu's fellow para powerlifter, Sudhir also competed in this event and finished in the sixth position. The 31-year-old lifted 182 kg and 183 kg in his first two attempts and couldn't successfully lift the 211 kg and missed a podium finish.

Who is Jhandu Kumar?

Jhandu Kumar is a native of Bihar and has been a successful para athlete all through the district and state levels, winning multiple medals, but not in powerlifting. Instead, he excelled in hot put and discus throw and also took part in able-bodied powerlifting competitions