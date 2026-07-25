Meet Finnie, the Unicorn mascot of the Commonwealth Games 2026

Finnie the she-unicorn is the Commonwealth Games 2026’s official mascot and she comprises the Scottish nuances in her like no other. From the start, the fact that she is a unicorn, which is the National animal of the country says a lot about the well-curated process of choosing the mascot. Second, Finnie is just a short name for Finnieston Crane, which is one of the most popular riverside of Scotland, one that sees thousands of locals and tourists visiting each year.

Third, combining some Scottish humour to the situation, one would find Finnie sporting a traffic corn instead of the regular fancy one horn that a unicorn is supposed to sport. This is a direct reference to the traffic cone which has been in place on the head of the Duke of Wellington’s statue for years. Fourth, her purple mane portrays the city’s events at the OVO Hydro. Furthermore, the OVO Hydro hosted the Opening Ceremony, a first indoor opening in the history of the Commonwealth Games. Fifth, the flash on her shoes is a reference to Scotland’s rich ship-building heritage. Sixth, its colours grey, purple, pink and blue encompass the colours associated with Scotland and the Commonwealth Games.