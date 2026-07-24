King Charles and Camilla enter Commonwealth Games 2026 open in Doctor Who’s Tardis

The TARDIS appears

Royal entries have always been the talk of the town for days, just like a red carpet entry. This time to make the entry even more memorable King Charles and Camilla entered the venue through a Doctor Who’s Tardis. Those loving science fiction shows would recall that Doctor Who is a popular UK television series running for decades with multiple actors donning the role of Doctor Who, the guy who saves the day; and he travels in a blue box called the Tardis. The deep blue Tardis almost resembles the beauty of the local telephone booths which are plenty in the UK.

What are the symbolic references of stepping out of the Tardis?

While this may be very visually appealing to look at, there are several hidden meanings to this well-thought out history. First, Doctor Who is a direct reference to the modern culture of the UK with many of the actors who played the titular role having roots in Scotland. Second, it means that the monarchy pays its respect to both the history, origin and roots of the Commonwealth Games along with the modern future that lies ahead. Third, the Tardis never stays put at one place for long. It travels through space, time, people, culture, civilizations, which brings together to show how the Games is culturally inclusive having athletes from over 74 Nations gathered together for the evening.

The competitions officially begin from today with the closing ceremony to be held on August 1.