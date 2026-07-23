Commonwealth Games 2026: Lawn Bowls rules explained

The official page of Olympics states, "The aim of lawn bowls is to roll a bowl - the bigger, curved ball - as closest as possible to the jack - a smaller ball - to earn more points than your opponent."

Equipment required for Lawn Bowls

The three main equipment required to play the sport are:

1. A jack which is the "target for the lawn bowler". Usually white or yellow in colour, it is a spherical ball with a diameter between 63 and 67mm.

2. A bowl, which is bigger and has to be rolled towards the jack by the lawn bowler. According to World Bowl, it has to be "made of either wood, rubber or plastic resin with a diameter of 112mm-134mm and must have indentations designed to help the lawn bowler grip it", notes the Olympics page. Bowls will never roll in a straight line but will always take a curve because they are biased.

3. A mat, which is a "piece of cloth on which the lawn bowler stands and rolls the bowl towards the jack. World Bowls states that the mat must be 600mm long and 360mm wide."