Why Commonwealth Games 2026 is the smallest edition in 30 years

Athletes and spectators will notice a gap when the Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow from today. There are no table tennis tables, badminton courts, hockey fields, or wrestling mats. Some of the most historically successful sports at the Games will not be on the schedule for the first time in many years.

From wrestling to badminton, here's why Glasgow 2026 looks very different from previous Commonwealth Games

Just ten core sports will be offered at Glasgow 2026, and they will be dispersed among four locations within an eight-mile radius of the city. The reduction is striking when compared to Birmingham 2022, which featured a full slate of 20 sports. Organisers say it’s the leanest Commonwealth Games program since 1994 — even as more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories descend on Scotland to compete.