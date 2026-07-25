NBA champion LeBron James signs with the Philadelphia 76ers to play for his 24th season

For those who watch NBA, LeBron James is a name that needs no introduction. And those who follow development in this field of sports know how it took a dramatic turn when LeBron James announced on his social media about his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers in what is seen as a historic free-agent moves. The champion also mentioned that this signing and move will be his last team in his career.
Interestingly, this signing deal includes three very visible parameters. First, he will be taking 8 million dollar contract for two years with the team. Second, the contract also includes player options for the second season. Third, his 8 million dollars is significantly less where he has earned as high as 50 million dollars with Los Angeles Lakers. This significant move thus emphasise on the fact that James’ decision to shift was purely out of his will to play what is expected to be his 24th and last NBA season. It was much less about the money.
Why is the announcement significant?
This shift is quite significant for the basketball world and it came about after much consideration. James had reportedly mentioned that he considered retirement after playing eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. But then he decided that he still had some more basketball left running in his veins and decided to give it one more shot before considering retirement. The Philadelphia 76ers, through his contract, offers him to be in the league of champions like Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey. Throughout his basketball career James has previously worked with Los Angeles, Miami, Akron and Ohio teams and are quite grateful to them. And now he gives his career the last boost by joining Philadelphia.
This development is major, not only in LeBRon’s career trajectory but also in the field of the sports. This is because it is his fourth major free-agency move where he gets the opportunity to play for his 24th season, which in itself is a record for a player. Moreover, with the presence of a four-time champion in their list, Philadelphia 76ers automatically becomes a strong contender for the NBA season.
How are the LeBron James fans reacting to it?
After making the big announcement, friends and fans started pouring out their feelings all over his social media. While a user comments, “Excited for you big man! Happy to have you right around the corner”, another user mentions, “Welcome to the best sports city in the world”. One user writes, “bags packed! Can’t wait to move to Philly and support you my glorious king” while yet another mentions, “I’ve been a 76ers fan since I was today years old and I couldn’t be prouder.”
While this big move has been positively received by friends and fans, only time will tell what it brings for LeBron James in his career arc.
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