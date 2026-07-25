NBA champion LeBron James signs with the Philadelphia 76ers to play for his 24th season

For those who watch NBA, LeBron James is a name that needs no introduction. And those who follow development in this field of sports know how it took a dramatic turn when LeBron James announced on his social media about his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers in what is seen as a historic free-agent moves. The champion also mentioned that this signing and move will be his last team in his career.

Inside LeBron James’ signing with the Philadelphia 76ers

Interestingly, this signing deal includes three very visible parameters. First, he will be taking 8 million dollar contract for two years with the team. Second, the contract also includes player options for the second season. Third, his 8 million dollars is significantly less where he has earned as high as 50 million dollars with Los Angeles Lakers. This significant move thus emphasise on the fact that James’ decision to shift was purely out of his will to play what is expected to be his 24th and last NBA season. It was much less about the money.