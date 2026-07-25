The Commonwealth Games 2026 medals create history, make inclusion a mandate, not an option

The Commonwealth Games took an inclusive stand when it included para-athletes in the competition. Taking another inclusive stand this year, the medals have been so designed that it contains Braille notations for the visually impaired to still feel and understand their achievements. Apart from that, the medals also include tactile elements which have not only improved the quality of the medals but also elevated their status.

These tactile elements give the medals a raised feeling so that one can easily differentiate and recognise them, just by touch. While the overall texture creates a deep sensory understanding the Braille notations identify the medal type for the owner. Although this type of design isn’t uncommon for para-athletes, from this year it is a mandatory design in all medals across competitions.

A slight change in the medal design goes a long way to say about the thought process of the designers and curators of the championships. Not only does this stance promote inclusivity but also sets a new standard for sports medal design. Accessibility becomes crucial rather than an add-on. The design edit also promises how, with time, the Commonwealth Games are evolving and considering every aspect of participation where diversity is a mandate and not an option. Moreover, a brilliantly made medal becomes an emotional keepsake for the athletes.