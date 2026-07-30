India’s para stars and boxers light up Commonwealth Games 2026 with record-breaking day

India produced one of its strongest performances of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 29, with para athletes, boxers and track and field stars delivering medals, records and qualification successes across multiple disciplines in Glasgow.
The standout moment came in the men's 100m T47, where cstormed to gold in a Commonwealth Games record time of 10.71 seconds. Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath followed close behind in 10.83 seconds to secure silver, completing a historic Indian one-two and handing the nation its third gold medal of the Games.
Murali Sreeshankar also continued his impressive comeback by winning silver in the men's long jump with a best leap of 8.09m. Jamaica's Tajay Gayle clinched gold with 8.15m, while India's Lokesh Sathyanathan finished fifth.
India's boxing contingent strengthened its medal prospects after six more boxers booked semi-final places, taking the country's guaranteed medal tally in the sport to 10. Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Narender Berwal and reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria all advanced to the last four, surpassing India's total boxing medal haul from Birmingham 2022.
On the track, Animesh Kujur kept India's sprint hopes alive by winning his 200m heat in a season-best 20.46 seconds to reach the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final as the fastest non-automatic qualifiers.
There was more good news in the men's shot put, with Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill progressing to the final. India's excellent run in lawn bowls also continued as Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar remained unbeaten in the men's pairs, while Nayanmoni Saikia claimed a commanding straight-sets victory in the women's singles.
There was disappointment too, with Manpreet Kaur narrowly missing a shot put medal in fourth, Suyash Narayan Jadhav finishing fourth in the men's 50m freestyle S7 and Parul Chaudhary placing fifth in the women's 3000m steeplechase. However, India's breadth of performances ensured another memorable day in Glasgow.