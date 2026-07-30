India’s para stars and boxers light up Commonwealth Games 2026 with record-breaking day

India produced one of its strongest performances of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 29, with para athletes, boxers and track and field stars delivering medals, records and qualification successes across multiple disciplines in Glasgow.

India’s para stars and boxers deliver memorable day in Glasgow

The standout moment came in the men's 100m T47, where cstormed to gold in a Commonwealth Games record time of 10.71 seconds. Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath followed close behind in 10.83 seconds to secure silver, completing a historic Indian one-two and handing the nation its third gold medal of the Games.

Murali Sreeshankar also continued his impressive comeback by winning silver in the men's long jump with a best leap of 8.09m. Jamaica's Tajay Gayle clinched gold with 8.15m, while India's Lokesh Sathyanathan finished fifth.