Commonwealth Games 2026: Meet Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh, the athletes to bring India its first gold in judo

The Commonwealth Games 2026 may had had slashed down number of events which had earlier raised eyebrows in India’s performance due to absence of marquee events; however, now it leaves no doubts that Indian athletes are capable of creating records under absolutely any conditions. What started with Mirabai Chanu winning the first Gold for the country followed by Sharmila Dhankar in para-athletics (shot-put), now adds the names of Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh who have both won India its first Gold in Judo men and women’s category.

Who are Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh?

Asmita Singh was born in Belonia, South Tripura and was initially trained for the 800- meters race before judo took over her life. Coached by Yashpal Solanki, she trains at the Sports Authority of India, in Bhopal. Before the Commonwealth Games win elevated her name and career, she had won Gold at Junior Asia Cup (2023), silver at Asian Open (2023) , Gold at Casablanca African Open (2025) and several other tournaments. By defeating Canadian Heidi Quach in the women’s 48kg category, Asmita became the first judoka (irrespective of gender) to win the Commonwealth Games Gold for the sport. A teary-eyed Asmita who lost her father last year, dedicated her victory to him. She mentioned how after his passing, she had thought that the world had come to an end. But in reality, it was just the beginning.