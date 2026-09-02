Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton suspended following airplane incident

The suspension stems from an event that occurred on May 14 aboard American Airlines Flight 1276 travelling to Los Angeles International Airport. An airline representative stated, “On May 14, American Airlines Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport following concerns reported by a customer onboard.” Following a complaint lodged by a fellow traveller, the flight crew contacted airport police ahead of landing. Officers briefly questioned Jim at the arrival gate before permitting him to leave without charges.

Jim’s legal representative strongly defended his client, insisting that Jim “did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested and has not been charged with any crime.” The lawyer added, “When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less, immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred and told my client he was free to go.”

Jim first joined the legendary game show in 2011 following the death of longtime announcer Charlie O'Donnell. Over the past decade, Jim became a familiar voice alongside former host Pat Sajak and current presenter Ryan Seacrest. Beyond his regular television duties, Jim has voiced roles in major animated films, television programmes and commercial campaigns. Despite the inquiry, pre-recorded episodes featuring his voice continue to air as producers begin recasting his role.