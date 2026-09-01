No fixed dates have been announced yet but the celebrations will take place in 2027, across two back-to-back weekends as an ode to Dolly's incredible life and legacy.

Dolly passed away after a brief battle with concert at 80 years of age and the fest will honour her desires even though she has passed on. Her manager, Danny Nozell, who has been by her side for years said in the statement, "What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life...A lot of people always say, 'WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!)".

Dolly Parton was unconventional in every way and it is fitting that her celebration of life would also stand out. Danny also said, "It feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly...This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in, while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan."