Amin Hajee reveals how starring in Lagaan destroyed his career

Actor and writer Amin Hajee has opened up about the unexpected difficulties that followed his role in the 2001 blockbuster film Lagaan. While many actors worry about the impact of box-office failures, Amin revealed that starring alongside Aamir Khan as Bagha actually left him struggling to find work.
In a recent interview, Amin explained that Lagaan raised his expectations so high that subsequent offers felt inadequate. "To be honest, Lagaan was a unique script. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing," he shared. The actor confessed that the exceptional experience ultimately "destroyed" him professionally, as he simply could not accept roles he deemed insignificant. "Actually, you can say that they gave me a Taj Mahal like Lagaan; they gave me an opportunity like Swades to write," Amin said, asking what more he could have done after that.
His refusal to sign new projects caused friction at home. His wife Charlotte Whitby-Coles expressed frustration over his constant rejections of scripts. Charlotte recalled telling him, "What are we going to do? You have to work. You have to take up some work."
The lack of acting jobs inevitably led to financial pressure. Amin eventually collaborated with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on projects like Haunted 3D and 1920: The Evil Returns. Despite earning well during this period, the cultural pressure to provide consistently weighed heavily on him. "There is a lot of pressure on men, actually. I am a failure as a man because I never really had money," Amin quipped.
Driven by a desire to tell his own stories, he stepped away from Vikram's team to pursue directing. This bold move took eight years to materialise into his 2021 directorial debut Koi Jaane Na. During those challenging times, Charlotte remained a steadfast pillar of support. She encouraged him to focus on his dreams rather than their financial constraints. "Charlotte stood by me like a rock, through the bad times and the good times," Amin noted gratefully. Today, he lives a quiet life in Panchgani with Charlotte and their two daughters.