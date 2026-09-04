Amin Hajee reveals how starring in Lagaan destroyed his career

Actor and writer Amin Hajee has opened up about the unexpected difficulties that followed his role in the 2001 blockbuster film Lagaan. While many actors worry about the impact of box-office failures, Amin revealed that starring alongside Aamir Khan as Bagha actually left him struggling to find work.

Amin Hajee shared something interesting about his most famous role

In a recent interview, Amin explained that Lagaan raised his expectations so high that subsequent offers felt inadequate. "To be honest, Lagaan was a unique script. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing," he shared. The actor confessed that the exceptional experience ultimately "destroyed" him professionally, as he simply could not accept roles he deemed insignificant. "Actually, you can say that they gave me a Taj Mahal like Lagaan; they gave me an opportunity like Swades to write," Amin said, asking what more he could have done after that.

His refusal to sign new projects caused friction at home. His wife Charlotte Whitby-Coles expressed frustration over his constant rejections of scripts. Charlotte recalled telling him, "What are we going to do? You have to work. You have to take up some work."