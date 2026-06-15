Aamir Khan helped Paul Blackthorne nail Lagaan’s most chilling villain moment, actor reveals

Paul remembered how cinematographer Anil Mehta repeatedly asked him to widen his eyes for the camera. Every time he faced the sun, his eyes instinctively narrowed. Not ideal when you’re supposed to look like the coldest man in the British Empire.

According to Paul, Aamir stepped in with a simple but effective fix. He advised the actor to keep his eyes shut until the very last second before the camera rolled. The trick gave Blackthorne a brief window, roughly ten seconds, to deliver the line with the intimidating glare the scene demanded before his eyes started reacting to the sunlight again.

And just like that, one of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable villain moments was locked in.

It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes anecdote that perfectly captures Aamir Khan’s reputation on film sets. Long before 'perfectionist' became a permanent label attached to his name, colleagues often described him as obsessively detail-oriented, especially when it came to performances and camera dynamics. Blackthorne’s recollection only adds another layer to the mythology surrounding Lagaan — a film that was already operating on ambition levels Bollywood rarely attempted at the time.