Aamir Khan helped Paul Blackthorne nail Lagaan’s most chilling villain moment, actor reveals

When audiences think of Lagaan, they remember the soaring underdog story, the nail-biting cricket match, A.R. Rahman’s music, and of course, the chilling authority in one line: Teen guna lagaan.
Now, 25 years later, British actor Paul Blackthorne has revealed that the iconic moment almost came undone because of the brutal Gujarat sun.
Speaking during the film’s anniversary celebrations, Paul recalled how shooting the scene as the ruthless Captain Russell became unexpectedly difficult. The actor, who played the colonial officer threatening villagers with triple tax, said the blazing heat made it nearly impossible for him to keep his eyes open during takes.
Paul remembered how cinematographer Anil Mehta repeatedly asked him to widen his eyes for the camera. Every time he faced the sun, his eyes instinctively narrowed. Not ideal when you’re supposed to look like the coldest man in the British Empire.
According to Paul, Aamir stepped in with a simple but effective fix. He advised the actor to keep his eyes shut until the very last second before the camera rolled. The trick gave Blackthorne a brief window, roughly ten seconds, to deliver the line with the intimidating glare the scene demanded before his eyes started reacting to the sunlight again.
And just like that, one of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable villain moments was locked in.
It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes anecdote that perfectly captures Aamir Khan’s reputation on film sets. Long before 'perfectionist' became a permanent label attached to his name, colleagues often described him as obsessively detail-oriented, especially when it came to performances and camera dynamics. Blackthorne’s recollection only adds another layer to the mythology surrounding Lagaan — a film that was already operating on ambition levels Bollywood rarely attempted at the time.
Released in 2001, Lagaan wasn’t merely a sports drama. Ashutosh Gowariker’s period epic blended colonial politics, rural resilience, music, and cricket into a nearly four-hour gamble that somehow worked spectacularly. The film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.
The actor admitted he had dramatically exaggerated his cricket skills during auditions. During a friendly cast cricket match arranged by Aamir Khan before filming, Paul said he was dismissed on the first ball — twice.
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