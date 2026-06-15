'Mehenga karegi...', SRK warned Mika Singh when he wanted to hire Gauri Khan to design his house

India’s beloved singer Mika Singh recently opened up about his extensive real-estate portfolio in an interview, sharing several amusing anecdotes along the way. The singer revealed that he now owns 99 properties across the country and also recalled how Gauri Khan helped design one of his sprawling bungalows while SRK sarcastically warned him of the dangers of working with Gauri.

SRK warned Mika Singh that Gauri Khan would be 'expensive' before he hired her for designing his Mumbai home

Over the extensively successful career, Mika has built a massive reputation in the industry so much so that he now proudly owns 99 properties across the country. He revealed that he never imagined that this would be his reality.

During an interview explaining his take on properties he said, “I never dreamed of having 99 properties. But, yes, I dreamed of becoming a singer. My first pay cheque was ₹75, and I never regretted getting paid so little. As a 13-year-old, I was more than happy earning that kind of money. I kept performing at multiple jagrans, then my brother Daler Mehndi helped me a lot. I learnt a lot from him. That’s when I realised skills can get you these things."

Revealing about his 99th property and a forever home, Mika explained how it was a big deal for him to bring Gauri Khan onboard. He started off with the story of acquiring the property and said, “There is a funny story about this flat. I had taken this in 2012. Before this, I was living in Shastri Nagar (Andheri West). I was happy there. Someone told me there is a very nice building here, you should check it out. And just like that, I ended up buying six flats in the same building. It used to be completely empty. It took six years for completion, and I was finally handed over this in 2018.”