SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani buys three Mumbai apartments for Rs 38.21 crore

Pooja Dadlani, the powerhouse manager of the Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has created a huge buzz in the luxury real estate market of Mumbai. With the help of her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani, and her father, Mohan Seoram Dadlani, she has bought three luxurious flats in the prestigious Bandra region at an amazing cost of ₹38.21 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager secures ₹38 crore Bandra property

The prime properties are nestled on Carter Road in the prestigious Bandra region. The luxurious residences lie on the upper floors of a new building, called Varun, which is under renovation now. Each member of the family has purchased one flat each. Measuring a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft along with an additional area of 81.16 sq ft balcony, each flat has ample living space. Pooja, Hitesh, and Mohan have collectively acquired a total area of 4,776 sq ft, along with six parking spots.