SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani buys three Mumbai apartments for Rs 38.21 crore

Pooja Dadlani, the powerhouse manager of the Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has created a huge buzz in the luxury real estate market of Mumbai. With the help of her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani, and her father, Mohan Seoram Dadlani, she has bought three luxurious flats in the prestigious Bandra region at an amazing cost of ₹38.21 crore.
The prime properties are nestled on Carter Road in the prestigious Bandra region. The luxurious residences lie on the upper floors of a new building, called Varun, which is under renovation now. Each member of the family has purchased one flat each. Measuring a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft along with an additional area of 81.16 sq ft balcony, each flat has ample living space. Pooja, Hitesh, and Mohan have collectively acquired a total area of 4,776 sq ft, along with six parking spots.
These transactions were officially documented on April 21, 2026, at a cost of ₹2.16 crore in terms of stamp duty and ₹90,000 in terms of documentation fees. Purchased from Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of Lotus Developers, the partially built property will be made ready for possession by December 2028.
Pooja, a celebrity manager famous for her success in managing many projects in India, including the successful career of Shah Rukh, has been responsible for shaping Shah Rukh’s career since 2012. Pooja’s taste for luxurious things is well known to many people, especially after she unveiled her stunning home in 2023, which was designed by Gauri Khan in Mumbai and featured min