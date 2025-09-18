Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and Suhana show up, dressed to the nines

A galaxy of stars descended at the grand premiere of the streaming show The Ba***ds of Bollywood in the BKC area of Mumbai on Wednesday. The who’s who of Hindi cinema, and the corporate world assembled to hail the debut of the son of one of the biggest megastars in the world.

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family including his wife Gauri Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, elder son Aryan Khan and younger one AbRam Khan, welcomed the attendees setting the stage of his elder son’s ambitious debut.

At one point during the event, Aryan even turned photographer to capture his father and the paparazzi station at the venue in his frame. The Khans emerged as the focal point of the evening with their impeccable sense of style. The family commanded the spotlight with their striking looks as they were dressed to the nines. While Aryan opted for a sleek leather jacket over a casual tee, Suhana turned heads in a mustard-yellow slit gown.